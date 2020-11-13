CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted of possessing multiple images of child pornography in July 2017 will be released from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Tuesday.
Garrett A. German, 30, formerly of 510 1/2 N. Bridge St., has been determined to be a Level III sex offender, which requires a public notification upon his release from prison, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. He will be monitored by the DOC through Nov. 24, 2024. He doesn't have a permanent address and will be considered homeless upon release.
Rules of his release prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims, and he cannot consume drugs. He is restricted from entering property of schools, parks or day care centers. He must comply with sex offender rules and requirements, including GPS monitoring and must maintain face-to-face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant of the state's Sex Offender Registration Program.
German pleaded no contest in April 2017 to two counts of possessing child pornography. Judge James Isaacson sentenced him to four years in prison, but he gave him credit for 244 days already served. During the sentencing, Isaacson said the downloaded images included sexual assaults of toddlers.
According to the criminal complaint, German had been dating a woman online from the Philippines, and he asked her to send nude images of her daughter to him for sexual gratification. German also had asked the woman to come to the United States to marry him, which meant the young girl would have become his step-daughter.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department, working with the state's Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested German on May 12, 2015, after using a search warrant for German's home, where they located multiple images of child pornography. Officers used a computer IP address to track down people who had downloaded child pornography. The case was originally sent to federal court, but was later reverted back to local jurisdiction.
In May 2016, German was charged with 12 counts, with each carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Along with downloading the child pornography, he uploaded some images to his Facebook account. In September 2015, German was convicted of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, and was placed on four years of probation.
German is described as white, 5'1" tall, 192 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair, with scars on his lower arms. He has an SSC tattoo on his upper left arm.
Anyone who observes German violating terms of his probation should call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7700 or the state's Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208, or dial 911.