Cooling Off
A herd of beef cattle cooled off in standing water at the farm of Ken Schick of Chippewa Falls Aug. 16 along Highway P in Eau Claire County. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

