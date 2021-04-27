CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
Greg Knitter, 56, faces possible charges of OWI-causing injury with a minor child in the vehicle, fleeing or eluding an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping.
According to a report from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for driving left of center near Highway X and Highway XX. Knitter's vehicle fled and hit speeds reaching 100 mph.
Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police successfully deployed tire deflation spikes and the vehicle turned northbound on U.S. 53 as the front tires deflated, the press release states. The vehicle continued to flee as the front tires eventually fell off and was only on the rims when speeds decreased.
The vehicle exited U.S. 53 at Highway X/River Road in Chippewa Falls and then came to rest in a steep ditch, where the operator fled on foot. The operator was arrested moments later attempting to hide in a dumpster of a nearby apartment complex and identified as Gregory Knitter.
Knitter had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court and for numerous previous charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as domestic abuse.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle, including two juveniles. One of the juveniles sustained a head laceration/injury from striking the windshield when the vehicle struck the ditch embankment. The juvenile was transported by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and treated and released. Methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered inside the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are expected, the Sheriff's Office said.