CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been charged in two house break-ins, including one where he kissed the woman who confronted him in her home.
Jamison M. Johnson, 28, 802 Fox Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without consent, burglary, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman in the town of Eagle Point called law enforcement July 10, saying that “an unknown male subject entered her residence and was observed using the phone. When she confronted the subject, he kissed her on the cheek and walked out of the residence.”
The woman described the man’s appearance and clothing. Officers located him. When they attempted to interview him, “his response to questions didn’t make sense,” and they suspected he was high on methamphetamine.
Another person told police that Johnson also had been in his residence. He said when he got home, his TV had been turned on and two vehicles had been moved, including one that had crashed into a stone retaining wall.