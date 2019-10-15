CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was six years old.
Richard A. Schilling, 53, 24154 Highway 64, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. As terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with the girl or any children under the age of 16.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl, who is now seven, told authorities that Schilling forced her to touch him in a sexual manner on two separate occasions in August 2018, when she was six. The assaults occurred at his house in the town of Cleveland, west of Cornell.