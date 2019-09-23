CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man convicted of strangulation and suffocation in a domestic abuse case from January 2017 is headed back to jail.
Wayne C. Suckow, 33, 112 S. 2nd St. appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday for a sentence hearing on revocation. Judge James Isaacson ordered two years in prison and two years of extended supervision. However, Isaacson gave him 444 days of credit for time already served.
Online court records show Suckow was charged in May with misdemeanor-level battery and theft; he returns to court on that case on Nov. 6.
Suckow also was convicted in 2017 of obstructing an officer. He was charged in 2016 of substantial battery and intimidating a victim, but charges were later dismissed. Suckow previously was convicted of criminal damage to property in Monroe County in 2008 and resisting an officer in Dunn County in 2012.