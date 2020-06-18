CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man convicted of sexual assault in 2005 will now serve nine months in jail after being convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a minor.
Timothy M. Geissler, 37, 23616 Highway Z, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to sex with a child age 16 or older and fourth-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the nine-month jail sentence, and Geissler must report by July 17. Gibbs did give Geissler 10 days credit for time already served.
The criminal complaint states that a 15-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted in Geissler’s vehicle.
Geissler also must write a letter of apology to the victim, complete counseling, and pay $1,337 in court costs and restitution.
Online court records show that Geissler was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault in March 2005. In that case, he was accused of sexually touching a 12-year-old girl. He was placed on three years of probation and required to register as a sex offender.