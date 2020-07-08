CHIPPEWA FALLS — No cause of death has been determined at this time for the two people killed in a house explosion Monday in the town of Wheaton.
Chippewa County coroner Ron Patten said autopsies for 66-year-old Dale Lambert and 68-year-old Belinda Wedemeyer were performed Wednesday morning at a hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Patten said he is hoping to get a provisional autopsy report on Thursday.
It remains unclear what caused the house to explode at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 7336 10th Ave. It is unclear if a gas leak had occurred in the house, and if the two people were alive at the time of the explosion. Patten said the bodies were largely intact when investigators found them.
The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting local law enforcement agencies in investigating the matter.