During its April 8 meeting, the Eau Claire County Board passed a resolution declaring all county employees as “essential” and “emergency responders” in response to the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. It was incorrectly written that the resolution makes employees eligible for up to 80 hours of sick leave and expanded family and medical leave benefits. The resolution actually exempts all employees from the additional sick leave and benefits, meaning none of them will receive additional coverage under the FFCRA.