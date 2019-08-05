In its coverage of key votes cast last week by area members of Congress, Thomas Voting Reports on Monday Page 4A reversed the stands of Sens. Ron Johnson, R, and Tammy Baldwin, D, and on four issues. The accompanying graphic correctly presents their votes.
In addition, the Washington-based news service incorrectly reported Johnson’s and Baldwin’s votes this year on five roll calls concerning presidential appointments. Correctly stated, Johnson voted for and Baldwin voted against confirming Daniel P. Collins as a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Andrew Saul as Social Security commissioner; John P. Pallasch as an assistant secretary of labor; Robert L. King as an assistant secretary of education and Lynda Blanchard as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.
The news service also incorrectly reported the Wisconsin senators’ votes this year on a measure (SJ Res 20) aimed at blocking the planned sale of $300 million in U.S. missiles and rocket launchers to Bahrain. Johnson voted against the resolution and Baldwin voted for it.