COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, and public sector finances are not immune. Local counties will see budgets shrink this year because of the coronavirus, but the question is to what extent. The fiscal hit could be relatively modest, or it could be severe and have lasting impacts.
Sales tax is the most vulnerable revenue stream for counties during COVID-19 because it depends on purchases, which people are less likely to make during this financially unstable period.
A recent report by the Wisconsin Counties Association estimates that most counties will lose at least 7% of their budgeted sales tax revenue, and some could see a decrease of more than 15%, depending on the length of quarantine under COVID-19. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the safer-at-home order to May 26, so the losses could be on the high end of WCA projections.
“Our county budgets are so tight now, this along with many other things impacted by COVID-19 will definitely have an effect on counties,” Buffalo County Treasurer Tina Anibas wrote in an email.
The impact of COVID-19 appears to have accelerated the fiscal challenges already facing Eau Claire County. The 2020 county budget planned for $10.85 million in total sales tax revenue, but County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county is anticipating earning $1 million to $1.5 million under that amount.
Wisconsin Policy Forum President Rob Henken said the counties most impacted will be those that rely on daily commuters and tourists for tax revenue.
The WPF recently released a report detailing the financial impact of the coronavirus on Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Eau Claire is one of the counties most dependent on sales tax. In 2018, according to Henken, sales taxes were 11.86% of the county’s total revenue, the eighth-highest among Wisconsin counties and above the state average of around 8%.
Counties won’t begin receiving detailed information on sales tax decreases until the end of May, when the March numbers are available from the state Department of Revenue.
The exact ramifications are unknown, but area counties are facing bleak situations. According to the WCA, Chippewa County is anticipated to lose between $471,654 and $731,166 (11.5%) of its $6.38 million in total projected sales tax revenue.
Dunn County is anticipated to lose between $254,556 and $389,026 (11.3%) of its $3.44 million in sales tax earnings.
Henken said health and human services spending could increase due to the physical and behavioral health needs people will require, as more people may need assistance with mental health and substance abuse challenges after being isolated for a significant period of time. The rise in unemployment also usually translates to higher spending on human services as well.
Eau Claire County’s Human Services Department is already financially stressed, with estimated overages of more than $2 million last year, and COVID-19 could worsen the issue.
It is unknown how soon spending will return to its pre-coronavirus levels, or if it will ever return. Henken believes communities are in “it for the long-haul” and said the main variable is how soon people return to some semblance of normal life before a COVID-19 vaccine is ready on a wide scale.
To combat the loss of revenue, counties have several options, none of them particularly palatable for its employees and residents. Counties could raise taxes, implement hiring freezes, stop pay increases, not fill vacant positions, reduce employee hours, and furlough or lay off workers. Schauf mentioned this week that Eau Claire County is considering cuts to some jobs.
Another factor is how much federal and state funding will go to local governments. If the state has budget stresses, that will likely result in local governments having their budgets impacted as well.
For some counties already facing budget challenges, the coronavirus could worsen those issues and change local government services going forward.
Impacts on other counties in the region
Barron County Administrator Jeff French said the county will lose between $300,000 and $700,000 in sales tax revenue, which is nearly 15% of its total sales taxes.
Sonya Hansen, Buffalo County administrative coordinator, anticipates COVID-19 having an impact between $63,000 to $96,000 in lost sales tax revenues for 2020, potentially up to 12% of its $830,000 budgeted for sales taxes.
Pierce County is anticipated to lose between $186,464 and $279,988 (11.3%) of its $2.49 million of total revenue.
Rusk County is anticipated to lose between $72,183 and $112,873 (12%) of its $937,000 in total revenue.
St. Croix County is projected to lose between $736,349 and $1,109,854 (12.2%) of its $9.12 million in total revenue.
Trempealeau County is anticipated to lose between $165,920 and $253,064 (11.3%) of its $2.25 million in total revenue.
Clark County is anticipated to lose between $147,013 and $230,315 (10.5%) of its $2.2 million in total revenue.
Jackson County is anticipated to lose between $135,574 and $206,216 (12.1%) of its $1.71 million in total revenue.
Pepin County is anticipated to lose between $46,713 and $69,968 (12.3%) of its $570,000 in total revenue.