EAU CLAIRE — Documents show Eau Claire County has been billed nearly $4,000 by the firm that employs the county’s outside counsel during the ongoing Sheriff’s Office investigation into the county’s Department of Human Services.
Rich White’s employer, Weld Riley, billed the county for approximately the first five weeks of his work.
Two invoices provided to the Leader-Telegram through a Freedom of Information Act request show Eau Claire County was billed $3,900 by Weld Riley for work done from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28. The county retained White beginning Sept. 22.
At the Dec. 8 county Administration Committee meeting, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county is paying for White’s services from its Human Resources personnel budget for contracted services. She also said the county is retaining White on a project-by-project basis and paying “the going rate” for his services.
In this case, the rate is $200 per hour for 19.5 hours over 17 separate days. That included legal research and reviews of records requests, plus emails, phone calls and meetings with county officials like Schauf, Sheriff Ron Cramer, District Attorney Gary King, DHS Director Diane Cable and County Board Chair Nick Smiar.
The invoices show varying amounts of time White spent working for the county during those 17 days. The shortest length was 18 minutes of work in one day, while the longest was 3½ hours involving a series of meetings and phone conferences on Sept. 24 with Eau Claire County corporation counsel Tim Sullivan, Schauf, Smiar, Cramer and King.
Indeed, White told the County Board during its Dec. 15 meeting that he advised Cramer on Sept. 24 “that forced interviews of any employees at Human Services would be a bad idea” because if employees did potentially commit criminal activity, their statements to the Sheriff’s Office would likely be legally inadmissible.
During that County Board meeting, White characterized the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into DHS, which began in May, as highly unusual and an example of government dysfunction.
White’s comments came a day after Cramer said his office has been “stonewalled” and not received any DHS financial information since it initiated an investigation into DHS financial practices in May. Cramer also said the Sheriff’s Office hired the accounting firm Wipfli in October to conduct a forensic audit of DHS, which specifically searches for illegal activity.
During the Dec. 15 meeting, White said documents haven’t been provided because the Sheriff’s Office repeatedly asked for massive amounts of records from DHS.
“We had to decline to provide some information because the request was just overwhelming in scope,” White said. “This request for information, without legal basis, just simply could not be honored.”
Cramer also said on Dec. 14 that he notified Schauf, King and White that the Sheriff’s Office has “what we believe to be probable cause of criminal activity” as part of the investigation. The following day, White said if the Sheriff’s Office believes something criminal has occurred, those potential crimes should be pursued through the judicial system rather than records requests.
That could mean Cramer’s office will need search warrants and/or subpoenas, which are issued by a judge only if it is determined that probable cause exists.