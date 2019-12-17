The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors made several appointments during its meeting Tuesday night.
Katherine Schneider was appointed as District 22 Supervisor until next April, when she plans to run in the general election. Schneider replaced former supervisor Sue Miller, who moved out of the district last month.
Schneider said she is honored to serve the county. Because of her blindness, Schneider said initial interactions may be awkward. She asked people to tell her their name and offer assistance if they think she needs it, because she will often ask for help.
“Together, we will get through this stuff and we’ll show other counties something about valuing the services of all citizens,” Schneider said.
Other business
The board appointed Jessica Rubin as the new director of the Eau Claire County Human Resources department. The Human Resources Committee interviewed the three final candidates for the position Monday.
The board appointed Phillip Swanhorst to the Eau Claire County Housing Authority.
Robert King was appointed to the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and Supervisor Pat LaVelle was appointed to the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee.
The next county board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.