EAU CLAIRE — Next year’s Eau Claire County budget will be slightly higher than this year.
The operating budget will total $129.97 million, an increase of 4.5% from this year’s operating budget of $124.36 million.
The $129.97 million includes $37.47 million from tax levy, a 4% increase from $36 million in tax levy in 2020. The 2021 tax rate will be $3.96 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, a decrease of 2.6% from $4.07 in 2020.
The Eau Claire County Board approved the 2021 budget by vote of 22-6 during its meeting Wednesday.
The County Board also approved several amendments to the budget proposal.
New highway facility
The County Board approved two amendments to the 2021 capital budget that will result in design and construction of a new Highway Department facility on the south side of Eau Claire occurring in one phase. The facility is estimated to cost $24 million.
The Finance and Budget Committee made the two amendments. One amendment approved construction of a new facility, and the other amendment shifted $2.87 million in borrowing slated for 2021 for design of a new facility to the overall facility borrowing of $24 million over 20 years.
Instead of taking multiple phases to fund the new highway facility, which is slated to be built near U.S. 53 and Highway I, design and construction of the building will occur consecutively.
The Finance and Budget Committee believes one construction phase will save the county money in the long run because of current favorable interest rates.
“We thought it would be more cost effective,” said Supervisor Stella Pagonis, Finance and Budget Committee chair.
Matt Theisen, county facilities director, said the county spoke with area architectural firms that confirmed there would be a 20% to 25% increase in costs if the highway building is done in phases. Theisen said the design of the new building would last about six months and construction of the facility is expected to take about 18 months.
Supervisor Heather DeLuka asked if the borrowing will affect the county bond rating going forward. Pagonis said because it is a 20-year project to fund a building, it is an appropriate use of borrowing.
“We feel that this will not be a detriment to our bond rating,” Pagonis said.
The building would bring all county highway vehicles and equipment under one roof and provide additional climate-controlled storage. It would also include new facilities for shops, offices, garage, storage and grounds. Norb Kirk, county finance director, said the new facility could also potentially serve more than just Highway Department needs, such as a kitchen for the county’s Meals on Wheels program.
Employee health care
The County Board approved seven amendments to the operational budget, including a change in funding to employee health care. The Finance and Budget Committee adjusted the initial 50% decrease in the employee Health Savings Account to a 25% decrease in 2021, and the committee offset that spending by increasing sales tax revenue projections by $200,000 to a total of $10.05 million.
Largely because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s initial budget proposal had sales tax revenue estimates of $9.85 million for next year, which is $1 million less than this year. The Finance and Budget Committee believed Schauf’s estimate was too conservative and that “a more gradual decrease in the HSA would give employees additional time to make alternate plans for funding out-of-pocket expenses,” according to an informational memo from the committee.
Other business
The County Board approved three amendments to the capital budget, including adding $50,000 to construct a sixth courtroom.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1.