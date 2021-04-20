EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board on Tuesday night approved carrying forward $3.28 million from last year’s county budget into this year.
Of that total, $2.48 million is from unfinished capital projects in eight separate departments; just over $400,000 is from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport fund; about $370,000 is from the county general fund, including about $242,000 from the Sheriff’s Office; and about $34,000 is from the county Department of Human Services.
Of the capital projects, the three departments with the most funds carried forward are Facilities, with just over $1 million, including $880,000 for the construction of a sixth circuit courtroom; Information Systems, with about $590,000; and Highway, with about $551,000.
Administrator’s report
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf delivered her annual message to the County Board.
Schauf focused on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the county, which was a massive disruption that Schauf said caused fear, uncertainty and trepidation.
In terms of finances, Schauf said county officials were “very concerned” about the pandemic impact on the county’s general fund in spring 2020, but it ended up better than expected. Indeed, the county estimates a surplus of $2.36 million for the 2020 general fund.
“We’ve had a lot of disruption, we’ve responded and continue to respond,” Schauf said.
Other business
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar appointed several people to two county entities. The appointees to the Aging and Disability Resource Center Board were Supervisor Carl Anton, Supervisor Kimberly Cronk and Sue Miller as a citizen appointment; Miller is a former county supervisor. The appointees to the Local Emergency Planning Committee were Robert King, Don Henning, Ben Frederick, Diane Hunter, Frank Neibauer, Jamie Burkhardt, Tom Lochner and Darrell Christy.
The County Board proclaimed April 25 to May 2 Soil and Water Stewardship Week in the county.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for May 4.