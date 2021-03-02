EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board approved an ordinance adopting a new Eau Claire County comprehensive plan during its meeting Tuesday.
“This plan looks forward 20 years to 2040, but it should be reviewed annually and fully updated every ten years, as required by law,” the plan’s executive summary states.
The comprehensive plan serves as a high-level guide, particularly related to land in rural parts of the county. The city of Eau Claire has its own comprehensive plan that is separate from the county.
“This is a long-term vision plan,” said Rod Eslinger, director of county planning and development. “It’s considering where we’ve been and where we plan to be.”
Moving forward, Eslinger said the county will have discussions on how to best apply the comprehensive plan.
Matt Michels, county senior planner, said comprehensive the plan is not set in stone for the next 10 years. It is intended to be “a living document” that can respond to community changes.
Third town board supports DHS investigation
The County Board received a letter from the Washington Town Board supporting and encouraging full cooperation with an ongoing Eau Claire County sheriff’s investigation into the county Department of Human Services. The town board sent the letter on Feb. 11, a few weeks after the Seymour Town Board and Pleasant Valley Town Board sent similar letters. The letter does not have any action or authority other than being official correspondence sent by the Washington Town Board to county officials.
Rail Commission appointee
The County Board appointed Supervisor Jim Dunning to the Chippewa–St. Croix Rail Commission. The commission’s goal is to oversee the creation of passenger train lines between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. The commission has not yet held its first meeting, but Dunning told the Leader-Telegram a meeting will likely occur in late March or April.
In December 2020, the County Board approved a resolution supporting the creation of the rail commission. It includes four counties and eight municipalities in western Wisconsin: Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, St. Croix County, and the municipalities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Menomonie, Baldwin, New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for March 16.