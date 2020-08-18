EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board discussed a potential forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services during its meeting Tuesday night.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar referred to the Administration Committee a resolution authorizing up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS. The resolution authorizes the Finance and Budget Committee and the Administration Committee to jointly determine the scope of a forensic audit and select an accounting firm to conduct the forensic audit. The Eau Claire County sheriff, district attorney and treasurer support the resolution.
A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records specifically to search for illegal activity. An audit provides a financial overview of an organization.
Last week a former DHS employee was charged with nine counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases. Zer Smith is alleged to have used her county credit card for personal spending and falsified email records related to that spending.
That included buying and using gift cards intended to be spent toward Supporting Actions Resilience and Knowledge, a county program to assist at-risk youth.
According to the criminal complaint against Smith, “a detailed audit was not conducted” during the Eau Claire Police Department investigation into Smith’s activities.
Further, DHS did not keep clear records of Smith’s purchasing activity.
“Discrepancies in the information and data that had been provided by DHS through the course of the investigation only further complicated the ability to identify the number of gift cards purchased by (Smith) for the SPARK program and the number of gift cards that had been utilized by the SPARK program,” the complaint reads.
Several supervisors asked questions related to a forensic audit during a presentation by accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen regarding the county’s 2019 financial audit. Supervisor Jerry Wilkie described the scenario in the criminal complaint against Smith and asked Brock Geyen, managing principal of the CLA Eau Claire office, if he thought a forensic audit would be warranted in that case.
Geyen said he did.
“I think that’s a very clear example of what (a forensic audit) would be geared toward,” Geyen said.
The County Board also received six public comments Tuesday, five of which supported a forensic audit into DHS.
Other business
The County Board approved a resolution authorizing County Clerk Janet Loomis to submit an election security subgrant agreement with the state. The subgrant totals $43,025 for six election security aspects. Loomis called it a good opportunity to make the county email system more secure from hacking and noted that residents often register to vote through email. The most expensive security aspect, an internal network penetration, will cost $17,550. The test will examine potential county vulnerabilities and then make recommendations for improvements.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Sep. 15.