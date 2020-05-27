Eau Claire County Board supervisors were informed Tuesday of a seven-figure error in the December 2019 finances for the Department of Human Services.
The reporting mistake will likely result in a total of $3.3 million in DHS overages for 2019. The department had previously projected losses of about $2.2 million. Those additional overages will decrease the county’s general fund by more than $1 million going forward.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the error mainly involved paperwork adjustments such as reimbursement for various DHS services.
“My understanding is that when they worked through the paperwork to identify what the adjustments are and worked through projections — that’s where the error occurred,” Schauf said.
Schauf emailed county supervisors about the issue Tuesday evening after a DHS board meeting. In the email, which was obtained by the Leader-Telegram, Schauf stated that the issue was uncovered last week and that DHS and the county Finance Department informed her. The DHS oversight committee and Finance and Budget Committee were then notified as well.
“As soon as it was identified, it was brought out,” Schauf said.
The topic will be addressed more during the June 16 County Board meeting.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie briefly mentioned the issue Wednesday afternoon at the Eau Claire County COVID-19 task force meeting, saying it presents additional challenges for the county, which is facing potential losses of $2 million in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
“We all know our recent mess-up or mistake or whatever term for it adds to our problem,” Wilkie said.
Financial challenges already exist for DHS, which is legally mandated to provide many services, regardless of cost.
“The provision of Human Services ... is very volatile, and it remains volatile,” Schauf said. “It really does have to be something that we continue to work on and monitor very closely. We continue to work very closely with our partners at DHS, as well as the state and elsewhere as we provide some of those mandated services.”
Going forward, Schauf said, it is likely that DHS will serve more people due to ripple effects of COVID-19 like increases in unemployment and social isolation.
“When you have tough financial times and economic downturns, it really ramps up the pressure across the board for everyone,” Schauf said.