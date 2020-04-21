The Eau Claire County Board will need to fill one supervisor seat following the results of last week’s election. Emily Huerta was elected to serve as District 16 supervisor but can no longer do so because she lives outside of the district boundaries.
The new supervisor will be appointed by Nick Smiar, who was reelected as chair during Tuesday’s County Board meeting. There will be two weeks for nominees to apply for the position, and they will then be interviewed by Smiar and the Administration Committee before an appointment is made.
In other business:
Smiar was unanimously reelected as County Board chair. Supervisor Colleen Bates was reelected as first vice chair. Supervisor Jerry Wilkie was reelected as second vice chair.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for May 5.
