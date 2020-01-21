The Eau Claire County Board did not vote on a proposal regarding hiring oversight in the county’s three largest departments during its meeting Tuesday night.
The board voted to refer back to committee a motion that would require “any department of over 50 employees, trending significantly and repeatedly over budget, to seek approval prior to filling vacant staff positions and to provide fiscal reports to the County Board of Supervisors upon request.”
Supervisor Kimberly Cronk proposed referring the motion to a joint meeting currently being scheduled among the Department of Human Services board and the Administration and Finance and Budget committees. That motion narrowly passed by a vote of 14-12.
About 30 minutes of discussion occurred before that vote, with several supervisors expressing their support or displeasure with the initial motion. Some supervisors supported the proposal because it brought all supervisors’ attention to a financial issue affecting the county and would lead to better management practices. Other supervisors spoke against the resolution and said the language was vague and did not address opioid or methamphetamine issues, two of the root causes of the expected 2019 Human Services overages of around $2 million.
The three departments that would be affected by the motion are Human Services, Highway and Sheriff. The Finance and Budget Committee initially brought the motion to the County Board during its Dec. 3 meeting, but the proposal was referred back to five committees. The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee approved the resolution during its Dec. 5 meeting. The DHS board unanimously voted down the resolution during its Dec. 16 meeting. The Administration Committee approved the resolution during its Dec. 19 meeting. The Highway Committee supported the resolution during its Jan. 2 meeting.
Registration of animal-drawn vehicles
The board also approved a resolution supporting Assembly Bill 612, which would give counties the authority to require the registration of animal-drawn vehicles. It would ideally make it easier to identify and differentiate animal-drawn vehicles from one another.
The bill would allow the county to require registration and impose a maximum annual fee of $100 on animal-drawn vehicles primarily used for transportation. Any resulting revenue from the fees must be spent on transportation-related projects.
If the Wisconsin Legislature approves AB612, County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said employees will have conversations with community members to answer their questions about the legislation.
Other business
Seven people spoke during the public comment section, with all of them living in the town of Clear Creek and expressing disapproval of a potential wind turbine farm being proposed in that area.
The board approved a resolution granting a permanent easement to SBA Structures for a cell tower at the Altoona Highway Shop.
The board approved Sue Miller to replace Supervisor Katherine Schneider’s vacated seat as chair of the Aging and Disability Resource Center until April 2021. Miller is a former supervisor and ADRC board member who stepped down from her position last November because she moved out of the district. Schneider was appointed in December to take over Miller’s spot as District 22 supervisor and had to relinquish her role as ADRC chair.
The board also reappointed Jackie Pavelski as a member of the Indianhead Federated Library System Board of Trustees. Her term expires in December 2022.