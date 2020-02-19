There could be more local control regarding a potential wind farm in south-central Eau Claire County.
The County Board during its regular meeting Wednesday night unanimously approved a resolution requesting changes at the state level to give local residents more control on the siting of wind farms.
The proposed resolution says the county supports local entities having input on projects that exceed 100 megawatts. According to current state statute, permits for those projects would be approved by the state Public Service Commission without local review.
The town of Clear Creek recently passed a moratorium putting a one-year ban on any new wind farm action to provide enough time to gather more information about the potential effects.
The moratorium was passed in response to RWE Renewables Americas exploring the possibility of installing a “large electrical generating facility” consisting of 40 to 70 wind turbines on about 20,000 acres of farmland in Clear Creek and Pleasant Valley.
That potential project would exceed 100 megawatts. RWE officials have said they don’t foresee starting construction on the Eau Claire County project before 2023.
During public comment at Wednesday’s meeting, six Clear Creek residents spoke about the proposed wind turbine development. They all supported the resolution and said local citizens deserve more input on large projects potentially occurring in their communities.
Other business
The board denied by a vote of 16-10 a resolution “requiring any department of over 50 employees, trending significantly and repeatedly over budget, to seek approval prior to filling vacant staff positions and to provide fiscal reports to the County Board of Supervisors upon request.”
The board unanimously approved a resolution supporting the creation of the Chippewa Valley Regional Transportation Authority. The creation of a CVRTA would likely help create a corridor between the Chippewa Valley and the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
The Wisconsin Legislature is considering Senate Bill 576, which would create the CVRTA. If state legislators approve the bill, the County Board would have to approve a resolution for the county to join the CVRTA, and a majority of Eau Claire County voters would also have to approve the project during a public referendum.
The board approved a resolution transferring $15,000 from the county’s 2020 contingency fund to the Parks & Forest budget to replace actuators at the Lake Eau Claire Dam. Actuators are devices that can open or close gates to let water flow through the dam. Once begun, the replacement process will take about eight weeks to complete.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for March 3.