EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board supports moving forward with a more expensive county highway facility.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a resolution affirming its intent for the highway project to proceed as scheduled with a price tag about $5.47 million higher than initially expected. The resolution does not specify from where that additional money would come, only that the money is needed to fully complete the project.
The facility, set to be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I, was expected to cost $26.60 million last November. Due to supply chain issues with materials like wood and steel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the facility is now estimated to cost $32.75 million. Currently, construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
The board’s support of a larger budget was needed mainly so that building materials, many of which have significant time lags once ordered, could arrive on schedule. For example, Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said steel would need to be ordered by this September in order for it to arrive on time for facility construction next year.
“We need to lock this in if we’re going to do something,” Supervisor Jim Dunning said.
Supervisor Colleen Bates agreed.
“It’s not logical to put this off,” Bates said. “We need to do it now.”
Eau Claire County will have to pay for most of that $5.47 million increase, but there are many potential sources for that money. County bonding will most likely be involved, but other possibilities include American Rescue Plan Act funds covering some of the additional costs.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said the county is “going to have to bite the bullet” on the higher price tag but expressed hope that ARPA money can be spent on the highway facility.
Carryover funds approved
The County Board approved carrying forward about $145,000 from 2020 to the 2021 budget. Of that total, about $97,000 comes from the county general fund, all from the Information Systems Department, and about $48,000 comes from the county capital projects fund for LED lighting retrofitting in the county courthouse.
The County Board last month approved about $3.3 million in carryover funds from 2020 to 2021.
“This is a second request to bring forward operational funds that were inadvertently left off of the original carryforward request,” according to a fact sheet.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for June 15.