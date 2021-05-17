EAU CLAIRE — During its meeting tonight, the Eau Claire County Board is expected to consider moving forward with the construction of a county highway facility that’s more costly than previously estimated.
The facility, set to be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I, was expected to cost $26.60 million last November. Due to supply chain issues with materials like wood and steel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the facility is now estimated to cost $32.75 million. Eau Claire County will have to cover most of that increase; it is estimated the county will need to spend an additional $5.47 million to complete the project.
A resolution from Supervisor Jerry Wilkie would let supervisors vote on if they support the new highway facility project proceeding as scheduled but with a higher price tag. The resolution does not specify from where the additional $5.47 million would come, only that the money is needed to fully complete the project.
Wilkie’s resolution was presented Monday during a joint meeting between the county Finance and Budget Committee and the county Highway Building Committee. The two committees will hold a joint special meeting today at 6:15 p.m. to consider the resolution, since a few minor edits needed to be made to the resolution before it was voted upon. If the two committees approve the resolution, it will be considered by the County Board at its 7 p.m. meeting.
If the County Board approves the resolution, the county will start buying materials so the project can meet its deadlines. Currently, construction of the highway facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
Wilkie’s resolution would require approval from a majority of the 29 County Board supervisors to move forward. That is different from a budget amendment, which requires approval from at least two-thirds of supervisors to move forward.
The Highway Building Committee last Thursday approved a resolution that would amend the county’s 2021 budget to reflect the new estimated cost of $32.75 million, but that resolution will likely be replaced by Wilkie’s resolution. At last Thursday’s meeting, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said additional bonding will likely be required to cover at least some of the $5.47 million.
During the joint meeting Monday, supervisors on the two committees informally voiced support for moving forward with the construction of the new highway facility.
“The longer we delay, the more expensive it would appear it’s going to get,” Supervisor Robin Leary said.
Indeed, Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said Monday that a six-month delay would raise project costs by an estimated $400,000 to $1.1 million.
The County Board meets at 7 tonight.