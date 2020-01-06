The Eau Claire County Board will have an open seat in District 16 for the next few months.
Former Supervisor Lydia Boerboom accepted a new job outside of the area and stepped down from her seat Dec. 20, marking the third time in recent months a county supervisor has vacated a position. Board Chairman Nick Smiar said the board will leave the seat vacant until the spring election in April.
Boerboom was elected to represent District 16 in April 2018 and was the youngest supervisor during her more than 20 months on the board. Boerboom could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Smiar said Boerboom brought critical knowledge in the social services area and always asked quality questions as a supervisor.
“She’s been a valuable member,” Smiar said.
Boerboom joined Brandon Buchanan and Sue Miller in resigning from their seats during the second half of 2019. Buchanan vacated his position in September because of a move to Madison, and Miller stepped down in November after moving to a residence outside of her district.
When Buchanan and Miller resigned, Smiar appointed new supervisors after open applications and interviews with the Administration Committee. Zoe Roberts replaced Buchanan and Katherine Schneider was appointed to Miller’s previous role.
Smiar called the three recent vacancies a “confluence of different circumstances.” He said it is uncommon to have three supervisors leave in less than four months, but they left independently of one another for different reasons.
Smiar said he “thought long and hard” about next steps regarding the vacancy left by Boerboom. After consulting with Administration Committee members, Smiar decided not to fill the position because it was too close to spring elections and because the next three months are “not extremely busy” for the County Board. He also didn’t want to appoint someone who had to immediately file for reelection.
The filing deadline to run in the April elections is 5 p.m. today.