EAU CLAIRE — More than $3 million in Eau Claire County funds will likely move from its 2020 budget to 2021 budget.
During its meeting Monday, the county Finance and Budget Committee approved carrying forward $3.28 million from last year’s county budget into this year’s budget. Of that total, $2.48 million is from unfinished capital projects in eight separate departments; just over $400,000 is from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport fund; about $370,000 is from the county general fund, including about $242,000 from the Sheriff’s Office; and about $34,000 is from DHS.
Of the capital projects, the three departments with the most funds carried forward are Facilities, with just over $1 million, including $880,000 for the construction of a sixth circuit courtroom; Information Systems, with about $590,000; and Highway, with about $551,000.
The funds being carried forward require final approval from the County Board during its meeting tonight.
General fund update
The committee reviewed the county’s estimated 2020 general fund balance, which will not be finalized until at least June.
The current unassigned balance in the general fund is about $12.81 million, well above the target figure of $11.05 million. That $11.05 million is the target figure because it represents 30% of the 2021 general fund spending, which is $36.82 million.
The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for May 3.