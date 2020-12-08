EAU CLAIRE — Members of a task force to address local communicable disease health ordinances should shortly be named.
During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Administration Committee approved a draft list of appointees to the task force. The task force will be a cooperative effort between Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the City-County Board of Health.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar declined to provide names on the draft list to the Leader-Telegram, but said he anticipates the release of the official task force members “within the next three or four days.”
Smiar said there will likely be 17 members and that the task force aims to hold its first meeting in mid-January. He also said the task force plans to have listening sessions to incorporate suggestions from the general public to ensure it has “very wide community input.”
Smiar said he has worked with City Council President Terry Weld and Board of Health Chairwoman Merey Price over the past month to form the task force’s duties and appoint its members.
Weld said the Board of Health will review the list of task force members during its 5:15 p.m. meeting today. The list of task force members is then expected to be announced on Thursday or Friday, he said.
Creation of the task force was called for by the City Council and County Board in October after contentious public hearings on the proposed ordinance. As drafted, the ordinance outlines powers the local health officer has to enact public health orders while also giving elected officials oversight when a communicable disease — COVID-19 or otherwise — is impacting the community.
The task force is expected to take a total of six months to conclude its duties, including policy recommendations to the City Council and County Board.
Outside attorney information
The Administration Committee had a discussion in response to some county supervisors wanting more clarity about the role of Rich White, whom White represents and how the county is paying him.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie asked for the Administration Committee to be involved in and receive updates on White’s role and any future cases involving outside counsel, either in open or closed meeting sessions.
“That practice has worked well for us,” Wilkie said.
The county retained White starting in September as outside legal counsel to represent the county and assist Sheriff Ron Cramer’s office in its ongoing examinations of financial practices at the county Department of Human Services.
During the meeting, County Administrator Schauf reiterated that White is working for the county and not a specific department and that his hiring followed standard procedure.
“The only interests that this attorney represents are the interests of the corporation as a whole,” Schauf said. “This is the normal approach that we would take as an organization when we need outside counsel.”
Schauf said White’s responsibilities have included answering questions regarding labor laws pertaining to the sheriff’s investigation and working with the county regarding open records.
County Attorney Tim Sullivan said he recommended hiring outside counsel in September because he had a conflict of interest related to the sheriff’s investigation of DHS.
Schauf said there is not a contract or written agreement for White’s services.
She said the county is retaining White on a project-by-project basis and that the county is paying “the going rate” for White’s services based on previous work with Weld Riley. Schauf said the county is paying for White’s services from its Human Resources personnel budget for contracted services.
In response to a question from Supervisor Ray Henning, Schauf did not know how much the county has paid so far for White’s services.
“I will have to research that and get back to you,” Schauf said.
Rail Commission
The committee approved a resolution supporting the creation of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission. The resolution will now go to the County Board for approval next Tuesday.
The commission’s ultimate goal would be to oversee the creation of passenger train lines between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. The resolution states a rail corridor is “critical to the transportation needs of the St. Croix Valley and the Chippewa Valley.”
The commission would include four counties and eight municipalities in western Wisconsin: Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, St. Croix County, and the municipalities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Menomonie, Baldwin, New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson.
Supervisor Jim Dunning, who provided information to the committee, told the Leader-Telegram there will likely be a meeting in February 2021 with local officials from those communities to begin active discussions about the proposal. It is anticipated that Eau Claire County would help spearhead those discussions.
“We’re initiating the conversation, let’s put it that way,” Dunning said.
If created, the commission would eventually require approval for a passenger rail from Union Pacific, the railroad company which owns the tracks between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities. That is in addition to approval and cooperation from the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation.
“There are a few hurdles in the way, but what we’re trying to do now is start looking at what those hurdles are,” Dunning told the Leader-Telegram.
If the various local and state entities support the proposal, Dunning said it will take two to four years to have plans for the rail in place. Dunning also told the Leader-Telegram that a private company has expressed interest in funding the rail development.
Bates called the passenger train proposal an exciting project that would be “a huge advantage” for the county.
Other business
The committee approved a resolution to create a Building Committee to oversee the new Highway Department building estimated to cost $24 million. The oversight committee will have seven members and end on June 30, 2023. Those members will include Smiar, who is County Board chair; Bates, who is County Board vice chair; Wilkie, who is County Board second vice chair; a Highway Committee member; a Finance and Budget Committee member; and two other County Board supervisors.
The committee approved a resolution commending Janet Loomis for her nearly three decades working for the county, including 20 years as county clerk.
“It’s with great pleasure that I support this resolution,” Smiar said. “The county clerk makes us all look good.”
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12.
-Andrew Dowd contributed reporting.