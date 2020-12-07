EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County Board supervisors should receive more information regarding the recent hiring of an outside attorney during today’s Administration Committee meeting.
One item on the committee’s agenda is a discussion of “the hiring of Rich White’s services.” The item is for information and discussion, meaning no action will be taken.
A little more than two months ago, the county retained Rich White as outside legal counsel to represent the county and assist Sheriff Ron Cramer’s office in its ongoing examinations of the county Department of Human Services. The Sheriff’s Office began on May 29 a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices.
White, a former Eau Claire County district attorney who is now in private law practice with Weld Riley, was selected by County Administrator Kathryn Schauf to represent the county as a whole and assist the sheriff in his inquiry.
Schauf and County Board Chair Nick Smiar previously emphasized that White is working for the county and not a specific department.
“It’s not to defend Human Services,” Smiar said. “it’s to facilitate the process.”
However, in an interview with the Leader-Telegram last month, Sheriff Ron Cramer “vehemently” denied that White is working with his office.
“He’s not assisting the sheriff’s department; we did not ask for his assistance,” Cramer said.
Smiar said White is working for the county and has the role of facilitating the DHS inquiry “even though the sheriff didn’t ask for it.”
Smiar said White’s assistance could include, for example, ensuring labor laws are followed when interviewing DHS employees.
Schauf and Smiar have said the county contracting with a lawyer is not uncommon.
“This is not unique,” Smiar said.
However, some supervisors said they still have not received enough clarity on White’s role, whom he represents and how the county is paying him. Cramer also said he is interested in “what (White’s) scope of involvement is to the county and who he really represents.”
Supervisor Stella Pagonis said supervisors do not have much information about the hiring other than what they have seen in local news media.
“Everybody is totally in the dark,” Pagonis said.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie, a member of the Administration Committee, said he hopes to have a clearer picture of how the county is paying White.
“If you’re spending taxpayer money for outside counsel, at some point that should be public knowledge,” Wilkie said. “Let’s all get in the same loop and find out the same information.”
Supervisor Mark Beckfield, a member of the Administration Committee, agreed.
“It shouldn't take three months to find out why you hired an attorney,” Beckfield said.
Other agenda items include:
- A resolution involving a yearlong pilot project with the company SpaceX to provide high speed broadband to rural areas of the county near Augusta.
- A resolution that would create a Building Committee to oversee the process to create a new $24 million Highway Department building.
- A resolution “supporting the creation of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission.”
The Administration Committee meeting starts today at 2:30 p.m.