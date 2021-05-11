EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County is moving forward to determine how it will spend more than $20 million in federal COVID-19 aid over the next few years.
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee on Tuesday reviewed a proposal from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf regarding the county’s process to figure out how and on what to spend the money.
The county received federal spending guidelines Monday, and department directors are reviewing them to come up with potential options for spending to internally improve their departments.
No spending has occurred so far, as the county hasn’t received any of the $20.3 million yet. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March. The county will receive half that money this year and the remaining half next year. All of the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
The Administration Committee will be the “coordinating entity” for spending, Schauf said, and it will set priorities for potential options. Those options will also be reviewed by the county Finance and Budget Committee and require final approval from the County Board.
Spending priorities have not been finalized, but they will include making up for damages from the past 14 months, broadband and regional projects.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said his first priority “is to make the county whole” from the impact of the pandemic.
Another important aspect involves investing in broadband infrastructure to improve internet accessibility for area residents. That will likely include an individual being hired by the county as a project manager to oversee possible broadband projects, funding sources and coordinating communication between the county and the community residents.
“We really need to, if we’re going to expend this money appropriately, have someone focused on that broadband,” Schauf said.
In addition to the broadband project manager, other individuals might be hired to manage specific projects, Schauf said.
“As we go we’re going to learn about where we may need to have more capacity built into our system,” Schauf said. “It may be that more project positions are actually tailored to a very specific need, or more general. That’s something that I think we’re going to be leaving open for some time and continuing to talk about.”
In terms of broad management of the funds, Schauf said she, County Finance Director Norb Kirk and potentially corporation counsel Tim Sullivan will work with an overall project manager who will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the ARPA spending.
“If that (ARPA spending) is their only focus, it gives the level of attention to detail that we’re going to need to have to make this be successful,” Schauf said. “I look at it more as not a single person as much as an executive sponsorship group that works directly with the Committee on Administration, which is essentially the executive decision-making body to move this to the (County) Board.”
Another priority is regional projects with multiple government entities, such as a housing study Schauf mentioned that could include the city of Eau Claire, Eau Claire County and Chippewa County.
“We don’t want to miss the opportunity to do projects that are of value to all of our community partners,” Schauf said. “There is significant interest in having those more regional projects that have regional impact and enduring benefit for our entire community.”
The county is also planning to create a nine-person American Rescue Plan Act task force to help determine business and nonprofit projects on which it can spend money. The task force’s recommendations will go to the Administration Committee and Finance and Budget Committee. Schauf said the task force will also work with West central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on the regranting process for money spent by the county.
Schauf, Norb Kirk and Tim Sullivan will be task force members. The other six, who have not yet been appointed by Smiar, will be three County Board supervisors and three local representatives: one from the business sector, one from the county’s municipal partners and one from a community foundation.
Administration Committee members supported the general framework outlined by Schauf.
“It gives us a foundation (and) starting point,” Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said.
They said there will be adjustments along the way but that a plan is good to have in place before the county receives the money.
“My highest priority is that we are prepared, as best as we can, to move forward, that we’re not dragging our heels, that we’re very clear, that we’re very focused and that everyone is on board,” Smiar said.
The preparations have begun for a massively important process over the next few years, and more specific options will soon be considered.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for June 8.