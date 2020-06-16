The Eau Claire County bond credit rating remained the same as last year, signaling a measure of confidence in the organization’s long-term finances.
The county received its bond credit rating Monday from Moody’s Investors Service. The grade of Aa1, the second-highest possible rating, was awarded based on the county’s historic stability and good leading indicators.
The county’s bond rating is secure for now, but Moody’s did note the county’s “recent moderate general fund draws,” which have the potential to decrease its rating in the future. Any rating decrease would make the county a riskier investment, resulting in higher interest rates on the county’s borrowing.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the county’s continued population growth and a strong local economy have offset the decrease in the general fund.
COVID-19 was considered in the rating but was not a crucial factor.
“We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Eau Claire County,” a Moody’s news release read. “However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.”
The rating applies to the approximately $17 million in outstanding general obligation notes, which the Eau Claire County Board approved the sale of during its regular meeting Tuesday. That money funds the county’s $9.5 million in 2020 capital projects and its debt service bonds.
Kirk said the county will likely receive its next bond credit rating about a year from now.
During the meeting Tuesday evening, Department of Human Services Director Diane Cable estimated the department will have overages of $2.97 million in 2019. That number should be finalized by the end of this month.
Several supervisors suggested options to consider and questions to ask going forward to hopefully improve the department, and county, financial management. Supervisor Zoe Roberts said that because of the budget shortfall, the County Board must break down the programs to figure out which areas have the best results and most effectively utilize money.
Supervisor Missy Christopherson said addressing poverty and racism is crucial, and DHS provides many services related to those topics. She said the County Board should discuss allocating money from other departments to DHS, which “is in obvious dire need of support.”
“Cutting budgets in our services that we provide to our community is not always going to be the answer,” Christopherson said. “We need to look at a lot of options and maybe not just cutting services from people who really need them.”
Other business
The County Board approved a phrase being added to the county bridge plan related to COVID-19, which will be handled by a task force until at least the end of 2021. The phrase — “a commitment to building equity, diversity and inclusion in all our financial and operational solutions and paths forward” — makes sure racial equity is more explicitly considered in financial decisions moving forward.
Supervisor Kim Cronk said every department should have conversations regarding who is and is not receiving their services, including different races of people. She said if racial equity is an overarching goal, the overall county budget will likely begin to improve.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for July 21.