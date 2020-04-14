Eau Claire County officials see the potential for significant sales tax revenue declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf told the county Administration Committee during a virtual meeting Tuesday that county leaders are having ongoing conversations related to the county’s financial situation.
Schauf said she hopes to have a resolution on financial strategy to present to the County Board during its meeting in May.
“Ensuring our financial foundation is extremely important,” Schauf said.
Schauf said COVID-19 has presented challenges she has never dealt with before.
“The last month has been the longest month that I have ever experienced in county government,” Schauf said.
County officials are trying to answer questions about how the pandemic affects certain departments. Most employees can work remotely, which is helpful. Schauf didn’t think it was possible to transition to that work setup so quickly, but the novel coronavirus forced those changes to occur.
Schauf said county leaders will also have recommendations in the near future related to “bridging strategies” in the financial areas. Because of the financial strain, Schauf said the county will likely make targeted cuts resulting in many government employees at least temporarily losing jobs.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said revenue shortfalls will create large funding gaps in many areas of the county budget, likely resulting in substantial changes once the county fully reopens.
“Business as usual won’t happen; the revenue won’t be there,” Wilkie said.
Other business
Supervisor Mark Beckfield discussed industrial growth, suggesting a task force be formed in the future to look into potential land that could turn into long-term locations for industry. The topic could be incorporated into the county’s strategic process going forward.
Beckfield said the county could work with businesses as well, noting the area’s easy access to major transportation and good location as “a midway point for distribution” between large cities in the Midwest.
“It’s just in the infancy stage, but it’s something I think we should take by the horns,” Beckfield said.
Supervisor Colleen Bates asked about compiling county jail information to see if people released from the Huber work program are following guidelines, if they are potentially using drugs more and if domestic violence has gone up or down. Bates said this could provide valuable data going forward and lead to discussion about having fewer people behind bars. Wilkie agreed and said Bates raised a very valid point that should be closely considered.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for May 12.