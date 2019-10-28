The Eau Claire County Board will consider putting a hold on new hires in the Department of Human Services.
The county Finance and Budget Committee approved the budget amendment proposal by a 4-1 vote during its regular meeting Monday evening. The amendment will now be brought to the full board for final approval during its Nov. 5 budget meeting.
If approved, the amendment would put a freeze on filling current and future vacant DHS positions, pending review from the Eau Claire County administrator, the DHS board, the Human Resources Committee and the Finance and Budget Committee. Those entities could still approve a new hire upon request from DHS, but the amendment would place added scrutiny on a department that has had annual seven-figure cost overages in recent years.
The committee considered applying the hiring hold to all county departments but chose to only apply it toward DHS due to its recent financial challenges. DHS projects it will have cost overages of about $2 million in 2019, but Supervisor Jerry Wilkie fears it will be between $2.6 million and $3 million.
Wilkie said there must be an increased focus on DHS due to its repeated overages.
“I can’t tell you how concerned I am,” Wilkie said. “It’s not fun having to single out a department, but truth be told, we have a substantial problem with DHS budget overruns … This isn’t going to solve all our fiscal problems. This is the minimum I think we should be doing.”
Wilkie called the amendment a form of enhanced fiscal oversight.
“When I say that, people don’t like hearing it because it means what we’ve been doing hasn’t been working,” Wilkie said. “We’ve got to take a hard, hard look at every position that is filled by Human Services.”
Supervisor Jim Dunning voted against the amendment because he said it doesn’t address the underlying issues that cause the DHS overages, such as drug abuse and mental health issues.
“The greater problem is, why do we have all of those people needing to get through the door?” Dunning said. “We need to know the driving force of what’s driving the need.”
Supervisor Steve Chilson supported the amendment and said DHS needs to be more accurate with its projected budgeting. Chilson said he will not vote to approve next year’s budget unless the amendment is included.
“This is a serious, serious situation, and it calls for drastic measures.” Chilson said. “This situation has overtaken the rest of the aspects of the county.”
Supervisor Stella Pagonis expressed favor toward the amendment and said DHS has proceeded in recent years as if it doesn’t have budgetary limits.
“It’s just what appears to be the disregard for procedure, for courtesy to the other departments,” Pagonis said. “The point is it’s a large budget and they need to manage within their budget.”
Wilkie agreed, noting the DHS overruns have affected potential wage increases for county employees. Due to its repeated cost overages, Wilkie said DHS should face a more intense review process.
“I just can’t see why there’d be an objection, given the crisis we’re in, that they are more scrutinized, “Wilkie said.
Supervisor Robin Leary voted to approve the amendment. She said the Finance and Budget Committee has allowed DHS plenty of leeway in recent years and now must take a more hands-on approach.
“We need change,” Leary said. “We need not only Human Services, but we need our citizens to help us with this. They’ve got to understand this is going to kill our budget.”
Dunning said he understands those ramifications, but he said a greater need exists for DHS services than in past years, which could require more employees to address the issues.
Dunning said the amendment helps solve the budget problem, but the county still has a human problem.
Leary agreed but said the budget amendment can serve as a starting point.
“It’s not all a Human Services problem, but we all have to be part of the solution,” Leary said.
The next Budget and Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9.