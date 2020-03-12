Eau Claire County released its first logo and tagline Thursday morning with aims of improving communication and public awareness about county services.
Set against a white background, the logo features green hills, a silo, two buildings and a bridge spanning across a river that snakes its way down to the words “Eau Claire COUNTY.”
The green hills signify the county’s natural land, parks and forests. The blue farm silo represents agriculture, which comprises a significant portion of the county’s 655 square miles. The two yellow buildings are meant to symbolize different edifices like houses, businesses, churches and public agencies. The bridge and river signify the many structures and bodies of water prominent throughout the county.
Frank Draxler, administrative operations manager for the county, said the more modern logo will be used online, on social media, on employee business cards and possibly on some county signage. The county will continue to use its official seal on formal documents.
The new tagline is “Where Communities Come Together,” touching on the county’s involvement in many cities, towns and villages. Draxler said it hopefully provides clarity, since many residents aren’t sure what services are provided by the county and how those offerings differ from what the state and city of Eau Claire provide.
“The tagline is a reminder for us and for citizens of what the county is and what we’re all about, so when they see that, they think, ‘Oh yeah, they provide more than snowplowing; they work with many different aspects of the community,’” Draxler said. “Hopefully when they see that, they’ll remember that we provide hundreds of different services.”
After internal discussions and receiving citizen feedback in a survey last fall regarding the need to improve communication, the county began working more intensely in that area.
“I think there was a growing sense of awareness that we were lacking in our communications with the public,” Draxler said. “They were feeling left out. Perhaps we weren’t transparent enough, we weren’t providing the information enough.”
Other communication efforts include an updated county website that should occur this summer. Draxler said the website will include clearer information and easier access for people with disabilities and language barriers, among others.
Work on the logo began late last year, and tagline discussions started in January. Communications employees and department managers had discussions to decide the tagline.
Green Bay firm Leonard & Finco Public Relations designed the logo at a cost of just under $4,000. More than a dozen ideas were considered for the logo, and employees eventually settled on three finalists to be voted upon. Draxler said over 300 employees voted, and more than 60% of them chose the new logo as their top choice.
The county logo color scheme resembles the new city of Eau Claire logo that was unveiled in January. Draxler said the county was working independent of the city and didn’t know about the city logo until it was publicly released.
They took months of deliberation to finalize, but Draxler said the logo and tagline are purposefully simple.
“Everybody gets so much communication nowadays,” Draxler said. “We wanted to have (them) succinct but complete.”