Eau Claire County will be conducting five community engagement sessions next week to prepare for its strategic plan.
The sessions are designed to gain a better sense of residents’ priorities of the services the county provides.
In these forums, residents will be encouraged to share their comments, concerns and ideas with Eau Claire County in an open, civil manner while engaging with their fellow community members. The goal is to build a solid civil foundation between all members of the community and begin to bring together ideas for the county’s strategic plan.
The sessions are planned for 90 minutes each and will be held on the following dates and times:
Monday
1 p.m. - Village Hall, Fall Creek (133 E Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek)
6 p.m. - Altoona City Hall (1303 Lynn Ave., Altoona)
Tuesday
9 a.m. - RCU Eau Claire River Room, Eau Claire (200 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire)
1 p.m. - Town of Washington Meeting Room (5750 Old Town Hall Rd., Eau Claire)
5 p.m. - CVTC Business Education Center: Room BEC 30 A/B, Eau Claire (620 W Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire)
The agenda for each session is the same and is as follows:
1. Welcome and overview of strategic planning and Speak your Peace by County leadership and Rob Karwath (Speak your Peace and Strategic Plan Consultant)
2. Discussion at tables
3. Reporting out from Table Captains about their suggestions for strategic priorities
If you are unable to attend any of the sessions, you are encouraged to fill out the brief comment survey to share your opinion. The comment survey is located here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z3N73W3
Please contact Samantha Cole with questions at samantha.cole@co.eau-claire.wi.us or by calling 715-839- 5106. More information and registration for sessions can be found here: https://www.co.eauclaire.wi.us/resident-resources/civic-engagement-speak-your-peace.