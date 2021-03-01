EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 pandemic did not appear to detrimentally impact Eau Claire County sales tax collections in 2020.
The county totaled sales tax revenue of $10.98 million last year, just above its budgeted $10.85 million. The county exceeded its budget by about $130,000 after significant concerns last spring over the potential effects from the pandemic.
The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee received this information during its meeting Monday.
During the meeting, County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the surplus is a positive sign. The revenues are far better than expected at the beginning of the pandemic, when it was feared the county could be more than $1 million short in sales tax collections.
“It’s been kind of a roller coaster, but to end more than $100,000 above budget - I think we should be pretty happy with that, given all that’s gone on,” Kirk said.
The revenue of $10.98 million is about even with recent years. The county collected $11.11 million in 2019 and $11.03 million in 2018, but it did not have to contend with a pandemic during those years. Plus, 2020 sales tax collections were higher than every year from 2011-17.
The county collected $955,598 in December 2020 sales taxes, slightly lower than the previous two years. The county had $968,000 in sales tax revenue in December 2019 and $1.07 million in December 2018.
From March to December of 2020, the months impacted by the pandemic, there was a decrease of about $475,000 from 2019. Seven of those 10 months had collections similar to 2019 and 2018, but three months were notably lower. March 2020 had revenues of $682,340 compared to more than $950,000 in 2019 and ‘18; April 2020 revenues were $759,489 compared to more than $850,000 in 2019 and ‘18; and the September 2020 collection was $733,468 compared to more than $1 million in 2019 and ‘18.
The county’s 2021 sales tax budget is $10.5 million.
The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for March 15.