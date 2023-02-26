Zorns

CeCelia Zorn, professor emerita of nursing, and her husband, Wayne Zorn, are funding a new grant to support research they hope will improve the lives of people diagnosed with primary progressive Aphasia and advance the understanding of the disease. The Wayne and CeCelia Zorn Primary Progressive Aphasia Research Grant is available to faculty, staff or students who want to collaborate on research with faculty in the communication sciences and disorders department.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — A retired UW-Eau Claire nursing professor and her husband are funding a new $2,500 grant to support research they hope will improve the lives of people diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and advance the understanding of the disease, the university announced last Wednesday.

The Wayne and CeCelia Zorn Primary Progressive Aphasia Research Grant is available to UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff or students who want to collaborate on research with faculty in the communication sciences and disorders department, the university stated.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.