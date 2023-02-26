CeCelia Zorn, professor emerita of nursing, and her husband, Wayne Zorn, are funding a new grant to support research they hope will improve the lives of people diagnosed with primary progressive Aphasia and advance the understanding of the disease. The Wayne and CeCelia Zorn Primary Progressive Aphasia Research Grant is available to faculty, staff or students who want to collaborate on research with faculty in the communication sciences and disorders department.
EAU CLAIRE — A retired UW-Eau Claire nursing professor and her husband are funding a new $2,500 grant to support research they hope will improve the lives of people diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and advance the understanding of the disease, the university announced last Wednesday.
The Wayne and CeCelia Zorn Primary Progressive Aphasia Research Grant is available to UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff or students who want to collaborate on research with faculty in the communication sciences and disorders department, the university stated.
CeCelia Zorn, professor emerita of nursing, and her husband, Wayne Zorn, have been raising awareness of the disorder — a neurological condition that affects a person's ability to communicate — since Wayne was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.
Since Wayne Zorn's diagnosis, the university explained, a community of speech-language pathologists, others living with PPA, family, friends, and UW-Eau Claire Communication Sciences and Disorders faculty, staff and students have helped the couple participate in life "in the most meaningful way possible," CeCelia Zorn sated.
According to the university, this community has improved the quality of their lives and has allowed them to enjoy many activities, including wiring an article published in an international journal and working in a community garden.
CeCelia Zorn told the university the couple is "thrilled" to establish a research grant they hope will help others "benefit from this community, learn more about PPA and explore approaches that make life better for people living with PPA."
The grant, managed by the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, will support university research that examines the lived experiences of people diagnosed with PPA; proposes and evaluates strategies to help people with PPA and their families enjoy a higher quality of life; and helps students continue and clinicians learn more about PPA.
“PPA is devastating to the person diagnosed with it and to their families,” stated Tom Sather, associate professor of communication sciences and disorders. “Their generosity in funding a grant that will make a difference in the lives of others with this disease is inspiring but not surprising.”
Sather told the university the Zorns have an "incredibly strong belief in the importance of community," and the grant reflects their desire to make their community stronger and more supportive for those living with PPA.
“Even with this very difficult trajectory of the disease, where Wayne’s language deteriorated, and his cognition and thinking declined, they’re ensuring that their experiences help others,” Sather told the university.
CeCelia Zorn told the university their primary goal is for the grant to encourage a "growing program of research around PPA." According to the university, they hope recipients will collaborate with other UW-Eau Claire faculty, staff and students, as well as with speech-language pathology clinicians working in health care.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have this research grant opportunity for our campus,” Sather stated. “It’s part of CeCelia and Wayne’s incredible story and legacy.”
