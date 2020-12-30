EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek couple received a timely dose of positive financial news Tuesday when they were permitted to use Humana prepaid debit cards to pay off some medical debt.
That outcome appeared in doubt earlier in the week when the couple, Larry and Judy Bain, said they were told by Mayo Clinic Health System officials that the system would not accept the debit cards for medical bills, but only for pharmacy and shop purchases.
After further inquiries and investigation, Larry Bain said he and his wife were informed Tuesday that the Mayo system would indeed accept the cards, which Humana had issued to each of them with a prepaid balance of $500 apiece. Humana, a Louisville, Kentucky-based health insurance company, promoted the cards in a letter to the couple as "some help for you during COVID-19" to help with health-related expenses. The Bains immediately applied the money to their medical debt.
"We thought it was a cut and dried thing that they would honor them," Larry Bain said. "It was pretty frustrating when they said they wouldn't at first."
Mayo Clinic Health System issued a statement addressing the situation generally but explaining that it could not share any information regarding a specific patient because of privacy reasons.
"The use of prepaid debit cards has historically posed a challenge if used prior to the full adjudication of insurance claims, when a credit balance might create refund issues for patients," according to the statement. "Mayo Clinic accepts some but not all insurance-sponsored debit cards. After gaining more information about the Humana debit card program, Mayo will accept this card for out-of-pocket expenses due after insurance. Mayo accepts credit and branded debit cards as well. Patients may contact us with questions specific to their situation."
Larry Bain said the couple were extremely relieved to learn they could use the cards, which were due to expire on the last day of 2020, and added that he is hopeful the resolution will benefit many other Chippewa Valley residents in the same boat.
"It was nice that it worked out that way," Bain said.