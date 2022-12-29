EAU CLAIRE — Lily Peters’ death was the consensus top story of 2022. The rest of the top 10 stories of the year, as selected by the Leader-Telegram newsroom staff, covers a range of subjects and reflects just how much changed for the region over the course of the past 12 months.

Here’s the rest of the Top 10:

End of watch

Members of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office usher the casket of Sheriff Ron Cramer out of Trinity Lutheran Church after his funeral. Cramer, who spent nearly 50 years in law enforcement, died Sept. 13.
060722_dr_SunCountry_2a

Sun Country Airlines — seen here flying a June 3 casino charter flight through Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — began regular service at the Eau Claire airport in December.
Country Jam Map.JPG

A map of the new Country Jam grounds.