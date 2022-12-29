EAU CLAIRE — Lily Peters’ death was the consensus top story of 2022. The rest of the top 10 stories of the year, as selected by the Leader-Telegram newsroom staff, covers a range of subjects and reflects just how much changed for the region over the course of the past 12 months.
Here’s the rest of the Top 10:
2. Sheriff Ron Cramer’s sudden death
Eau Claire County residents knew there would be changes coming to the sheriff’s department, but no one anticipated how suddenly they would arrive. Cramer, the county’s longtime sheriff, had already announced his retirement.
In mid-September, just a couple months before leaving office, Cramer died. Officials later confirmed his death was by suicide. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, who had also announced his pending retirement, called Cramer “a good friend” hours after the death was confirmed.
“He was a pillar of the community. He’s going to be missed by anybody or everybody who knew him,” he said.
Cramer’s death put a spotlight on mental health care for law enforcement, an issue advocates had long said received less attention than it needs. In November Dave Riewestahl won election as Eau Claire County’s next sheriff, setting him up as the head of a department still stunned by his predecessor’s death.
3. The November elections saw regional incumbents largely hang on to their positions in government. The national wave of Republican victories many expected didn’t materialize, though the party’s control of Wisconsin’s Legislature remains largely unchallenged.
The biggest winners from the votes could well be the communities that asked voters to approve referendums for funding.
Eau Claire schools saw voters approve a bid for money that will go toward a wide range of projects, while the city received voters’ support for a more narrowly-tailored package aimed at improving public safety. Both of those measures received strong support and easily passed.
It wasn’t just local measures that got through. Of the 104 referendums on Wisconsin ballots, 82 received majority support. That’s 78.8 percent of the state’s collective requests.
4. Eau Claire County homicides
There were three murders in Eau Claire County over the course of 2022, an unusually high figure for the area. One took place in Eau Claire, while another was in Altoona. The third was in rural Eau Claire County.
The uptick in the number of homicides in Eau Claire County was noticeable compared to counts from recent years.
5. Eau Claire rejects bottling plant
In May, Niagara Waters proposed construction of a 500,000-square-foot plant in Eau Claire that would bottle and sell the city’s water, using about 425,000 gallons per day. Public opposition swiftly derailed the plans.
The first mention of the project was a planned vote on a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a development agreement, and many people objected to the idea of the project receiving a vote before most even knew it existed. That vote was delayed, and a public meeting in June offered people the chance to learn about the plans.
The meeting didn’t sway opponents and, as the city council moved toward a very uncertain vote, Niagara Waters withdrew the proposal. While that action left the door open for a return, there have been no indications of one in the months since.
6. CVRA sees changes
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport saw significant changes during 2022. The year began with SkyWest as the city’s airline. It ended with Sun Country.
SkyWest’s decision to fly away was based in large part on a nationwide shortage of pilots. The departure set in motion multiple changes, including an end to daily service to Chicago. Sun County, which took over flights from Eau Claire, has less regular flights to Minneapolis, though it added seasonal flights to warm weather destinations.
7. Chippewa Falls’ public pool
With summer approaching, Chippewa Falls officials made the announcement the 2022 season would likely be the last for the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool. Public response forced reconsideration.
Initially, officials said the cost of refurbishment or replacement was not worth the investment for a facility open less than three months out of the year. One councilman referred to the pool as “this money pit,” and prospects appeared slim for a reprieve.
But strong opposition to the plan soon had officials backpedaling, and a committee was formed to review options. By late August, when the pool closed for the season, the city’s parks director said minor repairs might extend the pool for a few more seasons.
While the long-term future remains uncertain, the response was a clear example of public pressure causing government to change course.
8. PFAS in the water
Eau Claire already knew PFAS contamination was an issue with the local water supply. Multiple city wells had been shut down due to the chemicals, which take an extraordinarily long time to break down.
The issue is being monitored, and Eau Claire’s drinking water is well within safety limits. But the issue isn’t going away, and it could be very expensive. The city’s ultimate plans depend heavily on federal regulators finally setting guidelines, and the stringency of those rules will have a lot to say about how costly the options are.
9. Country Jam on the move
The year began with Country Jam, the immensely popular music festival, announcing it would move to an all-new facility in Wheaton. The plan includes construction of permanent buildings and space for between 1,400-1,500 camping sites.
The full plan will not be complete in time for the 2023 edition, but officials said up front that it would have to be done in stages. The 2023 shows are expected to be the first at the new location.
10. Eau Claire has a city manager
The search for a new city manager to run Eau Claire’s professional operations seemed snakebit for a long time. Former manager Dale Peters announced his retirement in early 2020, though he then stayed on through that fall to help with the city’s COVID response.
Multiple rounds of searching ran into every snag imaginable. The city tapped one candidate, only to have him take a position elsewhere. Other solicitations didn’t bring in the number of quality candidates the city council wanted. Finally, in early April, Stephanie Hirsch took the reins as Eau Claire’s first permanent city manager in nearly two years.
She spent much of her first day on the job in a jury pool rather than her office, one last twist to the year’s 10th biggest story.