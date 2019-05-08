Supercomputer company Cray, which has facilities in Chippewa Falls, is poised to debut the world’s most powerful computer in 2021 through a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy.
In a contract valued at more than $600 million, the Frontier supercomputer will be 50 times faster than current supercomputers, according to a news release from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, a Department of Energy facility in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
“Frontier’s record-breaking performance will ensure our country’s ability to lead the world in science that improves the lives and economic prosperity of all Americans and the entire world,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said in the news release.
The supercomputer will reside at Oak Ridge, allowing its abilities to be used on projects involving scientific research, energy, economics and national security.
“ORNL’s vision is to sustain the nation’s preeminence in science and technology by developing and deploying leadership computing for research and innovation at an unprecedented scale,” said the facility’s director, Thomas Zacharia.
Researchers will use the new supercomputer in areas including systems biology, materials science, energy production, additive manufacturing and health data science.
The Frontier will have the ability to do more than 1.5 quintillion calculations per second, according to the news release. A quintillion is a 1 with 18 zeroes after it.
Since 2005, Oak Ridge has been home to the fastest computers of their respective generations.
Both Cray and Oak Ridge announced the deal on Tuesday — the same day the Seattle-based supercomputer company reported its first-quarter earnings.
Revenues were $8 million lower in the first three months of this year when compared to the same time in 2018, according to financial documents the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company had $71.5 million in revenue in the recently completed quarter versus $79.6 million a year ago.
This was due in large part to two large sales to international customers that happened in early 2018, the company stated.
Cray also had a larger net loss last quarter, which is attributed primarily to a $5.9 million increase in research and development costs.
In the three months that ended March 31, Cray had a $29.4 million net loss — an increase from the $25 million reported a year ago.
In comments accompanying the financial results, Cray president and CEO Peter Ungaro referred to 2019 as a “transition year” as the company doesn’t plan to begin shipping its Shasta systems until the end of the year.
“However, with growing momentum and continued execution, we are well positioned to expand on our market leadership position and deliver strong long-term growth,” he added.
Like the Frontier deal, Cray’s quarterly report notes that the company’s contracts can span multiple years and they’re not reflected in financial results until delivery.