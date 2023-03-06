EAU CLAIRE — In an effort to work toward the renewal of its contract with the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, the Eau Claire School Board is slated to discuss several contract items during its bimonthly meeting today.
As the board continues its prior discussions of the matter, board documents state that tonight’s meeting will focus on requiring the creation of a long-term action plan; defining the terms of the contract with the school; addressing the district’s proposal to update the language to align with Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Supports; discussing a school and district request regarding staff children; aligning CVM curriculum to district curriculum; updating key policies; and discussing a school and district request regarding 4K transportation.
According to board documents, the Eau Claire Area School District needs board direction on all of these items in order to update the CVM contract for approval at the next board meeting.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a presentation of the district’s 2023-2024 health and dental insurance renewal rates. The board is not expected to take any action at this time.
The board is also slated to accept a donation of up to $125,000 from the Connie and Pat Ulrich Trust for improvements to the Memorial High School softball field. The upgrades to be completed include replacing dugouts, adding bleachers on a concrete pad and replacing existing fencing.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will meet in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss employment matters, according to board documents.
The board will vote to approve a contractor bid related to the Memorial orchestra lockers.
Superintendent Mike Johnson will discuss whether the district is meeting predetermined benchmarks in communicating accurately and frequently with the board regarding board work and significant district concerns.
