EAU CLAIRE — In an effort to work toward the renewal of its contract with the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, the Eau Claire School Board is slated to discuss several contract items during its bimonthly meeting today.

As the board continues its prior discussions of the matter, board documents state that tonight’s meeting will focus on requiring the creation of a long-term action plan; defining the terms of the contract with the school; addressing the district’s proposal to update the language to align with Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Supports; discussing a school and district request regarding staff children; aligning CVM curriculum to district curriculum; updating key policies; and discussing a school and district request regarding 4K transportation.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.