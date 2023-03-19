EAU CLAIRE — Five people were appointed to the Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board of Trustees during an open meeting Thursday at the college's Transportation Education Center, CVTC announced in a news release.
The district board provides oversight and direction to the college based on CVTC's mission, vision, values and end statements.
Those appointed are Lori Whelan, Osseo-Fairchild School District, school district administrator member (one-year term); Ramona Mathews, CVTC Board incumbent, elected official; Justin Zoromski, CVTC Board incumbent at Integrated Wealth partners, employer member (one-year term); Erin Greenawald, CVTC Board incumbent, at-large member from Eau Claire; and Brady Weiss, at-large member from Mondovi.
Current members not up for re-election are Mike Noreen, River Falls city forester, employee member; Mike Lea, at-large member from Augusta; Monica Obrycki, CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, employer member; and Tim Benedict, at-large member from Eau Claire.
The district board consists of nine members who serve staggered three-year terms. Each year, members are appointed by a committee comprising the county board chairpersons of the counties belonging to the CVTC district, the college stated.
During the appointment hearing, the news release explained, candidates shared strong messages of their dedication to CVTC, the communities it serves and the power of collaboration. They also spoke of the importance of the technical college system.
Several candidates identified the attraction and retention of faculty and staff to support the CVTC mission, technology and funding as key challenges, the college stated.
Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president, said the commitment and diverse viewpoints of trustees is crucial to the college’s success.
“We’re grateful to the applicants, new members and those who continue to serve Chippewa Valley Technical College on the Board of Trustees,” Beaton-Garcia stated in the news release. “The scope of their roles is vast, and they shoulder much responsibility. We’re honored to have them provide governance for CVTC.”
According to CVTC, board members will focus on the college’s continued success in collaborating with its university partners, providing stellar K12 dual enrollment opportunities, working closely with community businesses and evolving as an educational institution.
Appointees will begin their roles on July 1, 2023.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.