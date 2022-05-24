EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technical College is set to host a public hearing Thursday to review an initial draft of its 2022-23 budget proposal.
The hearing is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the Business Education Center, 620 Clairemont Ave., Room 100A.
The proposed budget would fund the opening of the new Transportation Education Center and expanding and remodeling of the Emergency Services Education Center while providing for increasing enrollments.
The budget calls for total expenditures of $113.97 million, a decrease of 18.65% from the 2021-22 budget of $140.09 million, due mainly to the completion of the two referendum projects. General fund revenues are projected to be $58.88 million, up 2.03% from 2021-22.
Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities, said an increase in enrollment, remodeling of buildings and other factors have contributed to the budget.
“The college has come through the pandemic with stable results as enrollments dipped slightly in 2021 and have rebounded in 2022,” Moist said in a news release. “With the help of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds and stable resources from tax levy and state aid, we are well-positioned for the future with our new spaces. CVTC is doing well on the state’s outcome-based funding formulas, especially high school academies and other college credit programs for high school students, workforce training programs and credit for prior learning.”
An estimated 6% increase in property values accounts for a drop in the tax rate from $81.09 per $100,000 of property value to $75.72. The proposed tax levy — the amount collected throughout the CVTC district for support of the college — is $23.998 million, down 1% from the previous year.
CVTC levies tax on the equalized valuation of each of the 204 municipalities in its district, Moist said, adding that, on average, CVTC tax makes up less than 4% of residents' property tax bills.