Dr. Nick Miskulin, dentist, and Emily Severson, dental assistant and hygienist, see patients at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Dental Clinic and recently traveled to the Dominican Republic to volunteer their time and skills to see patients there.
During their seven-day mission trip to the Dominican Republican, Nick Miskulin and Emily Severson saw 229 dental patients. Many of the patients traveled four or more hours by foot for dental care.
CVTC contributed photo
EAU CLAIRE – Emily Severson and Nick Miskulin wanted to help people, so they took a week off from work to fly to the Dominican Republic on their own dime, donating their skill, money and time to help underprivileged people receive much-needed dental care.
It was a memorable and life-changing experience for both of them.
“I want to help people,” Miskulin, an Eau Claire dentist, said in a Chippewa Valley Technical College news release. “With these types of trips, you get so much more than what you give. It’s a life-giving experience, and it really puts things into perspective.”
Miskulin and Severson traveled to the Dominican’s Santa Cruz del Seibo region in January. The long journey from Eau Claire took them on a five-hour flight, a similarly timed coach bus trip and then a flatbed truck ride up mountainous terrain, eventually bringing them to a remote dental clinic building.
The dentist and dental assistant served 229 patients needing various dental repairs during their one-week mission trip, according to the news release.
This trip was a long time coming for Severson, a part-time dental assistant at CVTC.
She caught the mission bug nearly 10 years ago, when she went to the same clinic to help out for the first time. She “blames” Gary Hendricks, a preceptor dentist from Cumberland who is retired.
Hendricks worked at CVTC a couple times a week and would tempt the other dental employees with his mission trip photos from the Dominican Republic.
“He would walk by and say, ‘Emily, come here and look at these,’ and they were just beautiful,” Severson stated in a news release. “I’ve always wanted to do a mission trip. He was instrumental. He has organized the trip for 20 years. It’s a well-oiled machine.”
Miskulin, who moonlights at CVTC as a dentist and instructor one day a week, performed his dentistry fellowship there from 2019 through 2020. Now, he works with his brother at their business, Oakwood Hills Family Dental, three days a week, and at CVTC as an adjunct professor and dentist in the clinic.
“It’s a good way to break up my week and a good way to give back to the community,” he said of spending a day a week at CVTC.
For Miskulin and Severson, doing mission work puts life into perspective.
Fellow CVTC Dental Assistant and Hygienist Instructor Pam Entorf said the mission trip is on her bucket list. She's excited Severson and Miskulin have been able to help so many people.
“Emily (Severson) said it is one of the most amazing experiences,” Entorf, who was named the 2022 John Frank Outstanding Educator Award recipient, stated in a news release. “Both Emily (Severson) and Nick (Miskulin) are great people and very knowledgeable.”
Miskulin expects he and Severson will travel to the Dominican Republic again to continue their mission work.
“What really matters here is we’re just people helping people,” Miskulin stated. “I want to immerse myself in those situations so I can learn and grow into the best dentist that I could possibly become and do what I can to serve people.”