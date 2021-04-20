EAU CLAIRE – Chippewa Valley Technical College’s board has announced four finalists to succeed President Bruce Barker, who will retire in July.
Two of the four candidates are already in Wisconsin, while a third is in Saint Paul, Minn. The fourth candidate is currently in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
CVTC released brief summaries of each candidate’s experience and background:
Sunem Beaton-Garcia, Ed.D., is north campus president and vice provost for academic services and interim south campus president and vice provost for academic resources at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She previously served as interim central campus president and vice provost for teaching excellence and learning at Broward College. Dr. Beaton-Garcia earned a Doctor of Education in Instructional Technology and Distance Education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL; a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science from the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL; and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing from University of Phoenix in Tempe, AZ.
Kathleen Linaker, Ph.D., is vice president of academics at Western Technical College in La Crosse, WI. She previously served as assistant vice president of academics at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, NY. Dr. Linaker earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education from Loyola University Chicago; a Doctor of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, MN; and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, CA.
Nicholas Ouellette, Ph.D., is superintendent/CEO of the School District of Hudson in Hudson, WI. He previously served as superintendent/CEO of Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove Community Schools in Odebolt, IA. Dr. Ouellette earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Iowa State University in Ames, IA; a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Aurora University in Aurora, IL; a Bachelor of Arts in Technology Education with a minor in General Industry from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA; and a Certificate of Advanced Studies, Superintendent Endorsement from Iowa State University.
Kristen Raney, Ed.D., is vice president of academic affairs at Saint Paul College in Saint Paul, MN. She previously served as interim vice president of student affairs at Saint Paul College. Prior to joining Saint Paul College, Dr. Raney served in multiple roles at CVTC between 2003-2015, including dean of academic development and services. Dr. Raney earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from Edgewood College in Madison, WI; a Master of Science in Education from University of Wisconsin-Stout; and a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN.
