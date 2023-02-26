EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technological College has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, along with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges.

According to a CVTC news release, the four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. CVTC's total share of the award will be about $1.8 million.