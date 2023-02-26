EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Technological College has been awarded a $4.9 million Strengthening Community College Training grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, along with consortium partners Mid-State, Northwood and Western technical colleges.
According to a CVTC news release, the four-year project is based on triaging and accelerating training in rural health care. CVTC's total share of the award will be about $1.8 million.
The colleges worked with area workforce development boards, employers and school districts to develop the project, CVTC stated.
“The focus of the project is preparing rural and underserved populations for health care careers,” stated Shana Schmidt, CVTC director of college effectiveness, in the news release.
Key activities for CVTC will be to hire a rural outreach coordinator, a part-time visual reality and telehealth technician, and the instruction of several K12 health care academics, Schmidt stated.
Health care faculty from throughout the region will also work to publish an open educational resource medical terminology textbook for students in several postsecondary health care programs, the college stated. A full-time director will lead the consortium's efforts, and CVTC's partners will be awarded about $1 million each.
Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president, told the college this project will allow CVTC to recruit, train and prepare underserved individuals in health care careers to support economic mobility for individuals and the community, the news release stated.
“Our mission at CVTC is to help students fulfill their dreams, no matter where they live. We continually seek to identify those who need us the most,” Beaton-Garcia stated. “We are lucky to have robust health care in west-central Wisconsin, and these opportunities are fulfilling, well-paid positions with great opportunity for career advancement.”
Support for the grant came from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who wrote a letter in favor of CVTC receiving the funds.
“Wisconsin’s technical colleges help students across our state access affordable higher education, learning the skills they need to earn a good paying job and filling the workforce needs in our rural communities,” stated Baldwin in a news release.
“Rural communities are in dire need of more skilled health care workers, and I was proud to support this investment in Chippewa Valley Technical College and their regional partners to connect more Wisconsinites to affordable, high-quality education — leading them to family-supporting jobs and helping address the urgent health care worker crisis in their communities.”
