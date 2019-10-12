Chances are, Mark Schwartz has been someone’s personal hero many times. He has been involved in emergency response services in his hometown of Bloomer since 2009. Now he has been formally recognized as a hometown hero.
Schwartz, Chippewa Valley Technical College’s liaison with local emergency services departments and the chief of ambulance services in Bloomer, was honored as a “Hometown Hero” at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday. Schwartz was one of more than 80 Hometown Heroes from across the state honored by being named First Responder of the Year in their respective Assembly districts. Schwartz was selected by 67th Assembly District Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, after receiving a nomination.
“Mark embodies all the characteristics of a transformative leader,” Summerfield said about Schwartz’s nomination. “We are both lifelong residents of the Chippewa Valley, so I know firsthand how much Mark cares about and loves the community he serves. He has been involved in local EMS services and education for many years now and continues to serve and teach others with the same passion and conviction that he had when he started.”
For his part, Schwartz deflected the personal attention.
“There are so many great people selflessly serving their communities in fire and emergency medical services roles,” Schwartz said. “Everyone who answers the call when their neighbors are in need of help deserves to be called a hometown hero. I am proud of the work we all do in emergency services. I don’t feel like I do much different than anybody else, but I am thankful to Rep. Summerfield and the Wisconsin Legislature for the recognition.”
Schwartz started in the emergency services field as a volunteer. A 2004 graduate of Bloomer High School, Schwartz worked construction jobs and for the Chippewa County Highway Department. In 2009, he took a first responders class at CVTC.
“My mom was a nurse and I’ve always been interested in medical stuff,” Schwartz said. “And our First Responders group and fire department in Bloomer was always looking for volunteers. Then I worked my way up from first responder to EMT and also firefighter.”
In 2013, Schwartz entered the two-year associate degree FireMedic program at CVTC. The city of Chippewa Falls hired him as a firefighter/paramedic, and then he worked full time as a paramedic for Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake for five years. He also taught classes at CVTC as an adjunct instructor.
Schwartz continued to be involved with Bloomer’s emergency services team, rising to the paid part-time ambulance chief position in 2015.
Last year, Schwartz was hired as emergency services continuing education coordinator for Chippewa Valley Technical College. Schwartz works with every fire and emergency medical services department in CVTC’s 11-county district arranging for training services for each department based on their needs, a job that also involves recruitment of qualified instructors.
“This position with CVTC allows me to not only advance my career, but to help others in the field be their best,” he said.