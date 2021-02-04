Chippewa Valley Technical College will host two virtual Zoom forums, both open to the public, on Friday, Feb. 5 to gather public feedback about its search for a new president.
Longtime CVTC president Bruce Barker announced in December he would retire at the end of June 2021 after working for the college for 21 years, with the last 12 as president.
At the forums, community members can ask questions about the search process and participate in a "wide-ranging discussion about the qualities, characteristics and qualifications we are seeing in our next president," as well as discuss the opportunities and challenges in CVTC's future, said Paul Bauer, president of the CVTC Board of Trustees, in a news release this week.
The first public forum will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and can be accessed at https://cvtc.zoom.us/j/86287663764. The second forum will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and can be accessed at https://cvtc.zoom.us/j/81048316449, the college announced this week.
The public does not need to RSVP for either session.
The college is also encouraging the public to take a short online survey, which will guide the development of the CVTC president job profile. That survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cvtc-president and should be completed by Feb. 5.
The virtual forums Friday will be facilitated by ACCT search consultant Cecilia Cervantes, Bauer said in the news release.