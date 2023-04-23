UW-Eau Claire’s event ticketing vendor experienced a security breach from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28, potentially affecting students, faculty and community members who bought tickets to attend university events.

Grace Crickette, vice chancellor for finance and administration, said UW-Eau Claire has been using AudienceView’s Campus product for event ticketing since the contract started with the company on June 11, 2020. The university has not been notified of other security breaches with this product in the past.