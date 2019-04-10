The murder case against a rural Eau Claire County man will stretch out longer since his legal team withdrew Wednesday after he said he felt he didn’t have a choice but to take an agreement and plead guilty.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long granted the request of defense attorneys Laurie Osberg, Steven Hughes and Charles Ellefsen to leave the case and a new lawyer will be taking their place soon.
“You understand this will mean some delays in the case?” the judge asked defendant Wayne W. Price, who has been in jail since his arrest 1½ years ago.
He acknowledged that the case will take longer, but agreed that he also wanted a new attorney to take his case.
Price, 48, 800 S. Rockie Road, Fall Creek, is accused of killing one of his sisters and her boyfriend and burying their bodies on his property. He pleaded guilty to two felony murder charges and two counts of felony false imprisonment in January. However, when his mother and another sister visited him in jail during March, he said he felt “backed into a corner” to do so and denied responsibility for the conduct tied to the guilty pleas. He also said he’s “another victim out of the deal.”
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King saw a recording of the jail visit and alerted Long last week of the development in the case. The defense attorneys then met with Price and determined they had an ethical conflict that cannot be resolved and should withdraw.
Osberg said a new attorney from the State Public Defender’s office expected to take over the case and will get the file next week.
Long scheduled an April 22 court date for the case to determine its status after the new lawyer has had a chance to start working on it.
Prior to the motion for attorneys to withdraw, Wednesday had been scheduled as the day Price would be sentenced on the four felony charges. The plea agreement would hold the prosecution to not ask for more than 28½ years in prison for Price while the defense would not seek less than 20 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police on Sept. 29, 2017, after getting a worrisome request from Price over the phone. Price, who was on the road at the time, felt his life had been threatened and asked the man to bring a gun to his house.
Also during that day, Price told the man he had gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek fire station.
Following Price’s arrest, officers tested a container found in his semitrailer and it came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Elizabeth “Lisa” A. Price and David R. Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017 in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.