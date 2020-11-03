110420_dr_Vote_1a
Buy Now

Democracy in action

Voters wait in socially distanced lines Tuesday at River Prairie Center in Altoona. Municipal clerks throughout the Chippewa Valley reported steady turnout on Election Day even after receiving a record-breaking number of absentee ballots. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter